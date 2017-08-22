Las Vegas police officer died by suicide on eve of sentencing

The death of a Las Vegas police officer who was charged in a child pornography case has been ruled a suicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Ruben Delgadillo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ruben Delgadillo, 25, died of asphyxia, according to the coroner’s office.

Delgadillo was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in August 2016 on five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

A complaint, filed later that month in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, charged Delgadillo with one count of receiving child pornography. Federal court records show that Delgadillo was out of custody when he pleaded guilty to the charge in March.

Delgadillo died July 24, a day before he was to be sentenced in the federal case.

He joined the Metropolitan Police Department in July 2015 and was assigned to the community policing division in the northwest area substation.

