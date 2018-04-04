Las Vegas police officer faces new charge in sexual assault case

A veteran Las Vegas police officer accused of sexually assaulting a child now faces an additional charge in connection with an hourslong February standoff that concluded with his arrest.

Bret Theil (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Officer Bret Theil, 38, was initially indicted in February on more than two dozen kidnapping and sexual assault charges involving a child. Prosecutors said the crimes occurred between August 2005 and January 2017.

The day Theil was indicted, police responded to reports of a barricaded, suicidal man in the northwest valley. The man was later identified as Theil.

On Wednesday, a charge of resisting a public officer with use of a firearm was tacked on to Theil’s case.

Theil still faces six counts of first-degree kidnapping, five counts of lewdness with a child under 14, six counts of sexual assault with a minor under 14, four counts of sexual assault with a minor under 16, four counts of sexual assault and two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment.

An additional count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment also was added to Thiel’s case Wednesday.

Theil pleaded not guilty to the initial felony charges, which carry possible sentences of life in prison.

Following the first indictment, the Metropolitan Police Department relieved Theil of duty without pay. He remains in custody on $1 million bail.

His attorneys expect his case to go to trial in the next few weeks.

