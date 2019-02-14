Las Vegas police officer guilty of sexually abusing child

Bret Theil, a Las Vegas police officer, was found guilty Wednesday of sexually abusing a child for a decade. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer was found guilty Thursday of sexually abusing a child for a decade.

When the verdict was read, Bret Theil, 39, remained stoic as his wife and son sobbed behind him. Theil was found guilty of 28 counts, including sexual assault, lewdness with a child, child abuse and kidnapping.

The jury found Theil not guilty of one count of resisting a public officer with a firearm in connection with a standoff with police near Corn Creek last February after he was indicted.

Theil was accused of sexually abusing a woman, now 21, from ages 8 to 19. She said that during the first sexual assault, Theil brought her to a friend’s house and took her into a downstairs bathroom. In subsequent assaults, she said he tied her to a bench, blindfolded her and hit her with a whip.

Theil’s attorney, Craig Mueller, filed a motion for a mistrial, claiming the investigation into the woman’s allegations was improperly handled and that the North Las Vegas detective who interviewed her formed an inappropriate relationship with her.

Mueller said the woman made up the allegations, characterizing her as a “mentally unstable” person who was too afraid to recant her accusations. He said she was trapped in a lie that went out of control.

Theil denied the allegations in his testimony last week and said he didn’t know why the woman made them. He fondly described time spent with the girl having tea parties and teaching her to shoot a gun.

Prosecutor Stacey Kollins said the woman had nothing to gain from making the allegations.

“There’s no pot of gold at the end of the sexual assault rainbow,” Kollins said in closing arguments on Tuesday.

Theil had suspended from Metro without pay pending the result of the trial.

