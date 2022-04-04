Las Vegas police officer indicted on federal charges in casino heists

A federal grand jury has indicted a Las Vegas police officer accused of robbing three casinos and stealing about $164,000, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Caleb Rogers, a Las Vegas police officer accused of robbing casinos, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on March 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Caleb Rogers, 33, made an appearance in federal court on Friday after a grand jury indicted him March 22 on three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office. He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, court records show.

Rogers is accused of taking about $78,898 in cash from the Rio during an armed robbery on Feb. 27. He also is accused of robbing Red Rock Resort of about $78,810 on Nov. 12 and the Aliante Hotel of about $11,500 on Jan. 6, according to federal court records.

During the robbery at the Rio, Rogers allegedly ran up to two employees at the sportsbook and yelled, “Get away from the money. I’ve got a gun. I will shoot you!” the U.S. attorney’s office said. Authorities claim Rogers shoved an employee to the floor, grabbed the cash and ran toward the parking garage.

He allegedly drew a revolver and threatened to shoot a security guard before employees disarmed him and restrained him. The gun Rogers is accused of using during the robbery belonged to the Metropolitan Police Department, the news release said.

Rogers has been employed by Metro since 2015 and was assigned to the Bolden area command’s community policing division. He was suspended without pay pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations, Metro has said.

The officer initially faced burglary and robbery charges in Las Vegas Justice Court, but that case was dismissed after the federal charges were filed, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in federal court again on May 17.

