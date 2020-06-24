Las Vegas police officer, union official return to court

A high-ranking director of the Las Vegas police union and a veteran detective are due back in court Wednesday on felony charges that stem from the detective’s relationship with a drug-addicted stripper.

Las Vegas police Detective Lawrence Rinetti Jr. arrives at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, March 30, 2020. Rinetti faces more than three dozen felonies and gross misdemeanors, including trafficking in a controlled substance, misconduct of a public officer, conspiracy, offering a false instrument for filing or record, and fraudulent use of a credit card. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Michael Ramirez, a high-ranking director of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, arrives in court with one of his attorneys, Colleen Savage, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, March 30, 2020. Ramirez faces charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and offering a false instrument for filing or record. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A high-ranking director of the Las Vegas police union and a veteran detective are due back in court Wednesday on felony charges that stem from the detective’s relationship with a drug-addicted stripper.

Prosecutors have said 45-year-old Michael Ramirez, a legislative lobbyist with the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, and 46-year-old police Detective Lawrence Rinetti Jr. provided urine samples to help the woman pass court-ordered drug tests while Rinetti carried on a romantic relationship with her.

Testimony of the 24-year-old stripper and others led to indictments against Ramirez and Rinetti in March.

Rinetti faces 40 counts of felonies and gross misdemeanors, including trafficking in a controlled substance, misconduct of a public officer, conspiracy, offering a false instrument for filing or record and fraudulent use of a credit card. Ramirez faces one count each of conspiracy to commit a crime and offering a false instrument for filing or record.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.