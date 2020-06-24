Las Vegas police officer, union official return to court
A high-ranking director of the Las Vegas police union and a veteran detective are due back in court Wednesday on felony charges that stem from the detective’s relationship with a drug-addicted stripper.
A high-ranking director of the Las Vegas police union and a veteran detective are due back in court Wednesday on felony charges that stem from the detective’s relationship with a drug-addicted stripper.
Prosecutors have said 45-year-old Michael Ramirez, a legislative lobbyist with the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, and 46-year-old police Detective Lawrence Rinetti Jr. provided urine samples to help the woman pass court-ordered drug tests while Rinetti carried on a romantic relationship with her.
Testimony of the 24-year-old stripper and others led to indictments against Ramirez and Rinetti in March.
Rinetti faces 40 counts of felonies and gross misdemeanors, including trafficking in a controlled substance, misconduct of a public officer, conspiracy, offering a false instrument for filing or record and fraudulent use of a credit card. Ramirez faces one count each of conspiracy to commit a crime and offering a false instrument for filing or record.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.