Las Vegas police sergeant’s bathroom videos were consensual, women say

Sgt. Kevin Menon of the Metropolitan Police Department has also been accused of illegally detaining people on the Strip and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Sgt. Kevin Menon, accused of misconduct and possession of child sexual abuse material, arrives in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Suspended Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon’s wife and sister-in-law said Wednesday that bathroom videos prosecutors allege he made of them were consensual, but they did not explain why they were filmed.

Menon, 43, has been accused of illegally detaining people on the Strip, possessing hundreds of sexual images of young girls and, in his latest case, installing bathroom cameras in vents that captured 28 videos depicting the genitalia and buttocks of his wife, Natasha Menon, and sister-in-law, Tamara Russell.

In a short hearing before District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, Menon pleaded not guilty and invoked his right to a speedy trial, meaning one within 60 days.

Natasha Menon said after court that she was detained for two hours during a search and claimed authorities never asked her about the filming allegations.

“The allegations are false,” she said. “I am absolutely not a victim. I feel victimized by the Clark County district attorney’s office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.”

Russell said detectives came to her apartment, showed her pictures and asked if she was the person depicted. She didn’t answer, she said.

“They left and decided to go ahead with making up a crime that did not happen,” said Russell, who held a sign that said, “I don’t need a white savior, Hamner,” an apparent reference to Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner, who is prosecuting the case.

Hamner declined to comment after court.

Both women said the videos were consensual. Previously, they said they were not victims of a crime.

Natasha Menon would not say why the videos were created.

“That we’re not going to get into, but that’s our personal business and it has absolutely nothing to do with anything they’re alleging,” she said.

Menon appeared in court out of custody, but prosecutors have filed a motion asking to reset his bail, currently $56,000 in the video case, at $1 million. The cameras were installed after Menon was released on bail in the Strip case, Hamner wrote.

“These crimes clearly reflect Defendant’s predisposition to abuse his power and exploit those most vulnerable in our society, including those people closest to him,” Hamner said in the filing. “Defendant’s newest crimes make clear what the State has already argued to the courts: that there is simply no way a Court can effectively monitor Defendant in such a way that can prevent him from continuing to victimize people.”

Holthus will hold a bail hearing Monday. Menon’s trial in the filming case is set for June 2.

