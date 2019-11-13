Las Vegas police: Suspect admits to drinking before deadly crash

Police reports indicate a Las Vegas man facing multiple charges in connection with in a drunk driving crash early Saturday admitted to investigators that he’d been drinking prior to the collision.

Aaron Kruse, 24, of Las Vegas, charged with DUI resulting in death after a crash last weekend, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aaron Kruse, 24, of Las Vegas, charged with DUI resulting in death after a crash last weekend, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aaron Kruse, 24, of Las Vegas, charged with DUI resulting in death after a crash last week, enters the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aaron Kruse (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Las Vegas Fire Department works to evacuate a vehicle involved in a suspected DUI crash on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, on East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Police said two people died in the crash, which happened at 3 a.m. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Fire Department works to evacuate a vehicle involved in a suspected DUI crash on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, on East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Police said two people died in the crash, which happened at 3 a.m. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Police block off the scene of a suspected DUI crash on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, on East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Police said two people died in the crash, which happened at 3 a.m. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

An affidavit for arrest states Aaron Kruse, 24, of Las Vegas, smelled of alcohol when he was taken into custody by Metropolitan Police Department officers at the scene of the 3 a.m. crash on South Boulder Highway, north of East Flamingo Road. Police said Kruse was driving a white 2019 Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed, headed south on Boulder Highway, when it slammed into the rear of a 2006 Toyota Corolla.

The Toyota caught fire, killing 45-year-old Norma Rosario Ortiz of Las Vegas, and a second person in the car who hadn’t been identified as of Tuesday. The victims could not be pulled from the car because of the fire.

The affidavit states Kruse was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the crash. An officer made contact with Kruse and said “Kruse’s eyes (were) extremely red, and Kruse had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.”

A search warrant was obtained, and two blood samples were drawn. A detective made contact with Kruse at 7:07 a.m. and he was read his Miranda rights, police said.

“Kruse then stated to Detective K. Atkinson that he was at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino consuming unknown alcoholic beer celebrating an unknown friend’s birthday,” the affidavit states. “After consuming the alcoholic beverages Kruse entered his 2019 Ford Mustang to drive himself home.

“On his way home, Kruse knew that he was involved in a collision but could not recall the details of the collision.”

Kruse’s bail was set at $250,000 bail. He was scheduled for a Las Vegas Justice Court appearance Wednesday morning.

Records indicate Kruse is being held on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon, driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving.

A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the victim.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.