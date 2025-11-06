Las Vegas pro poker player sentenced in attempted stalking case

Jordan Cristos pleaded guilty in September to a count of attempted stalking with use of internet or electronic communication.

Jordan Cristos, a professional poker player who pleaded guilty to a charge of felony attempted stalking with use of the internet or electronic communication, and his attorney Cherae Muije, left, a public defender, listen as Laura Rose, right, a prosecutor, addresses the court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Cristos was sentenced to 14 to 48 months in prison.

Jordan Cristos, a professional poker player who pleaded guilty to a charge of felony attempted stalking with use of the internet or electronic communication, appears in court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Cristos was sentenced to 14 to 48 months in prison. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jordan Cristos, a professional poker player who pleaded guilty to a charge of felony attempted stalking with use of the internet or electronic communication, appears in court with his attorney Cherae Muije, a public defender, during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Cristos was sentenced to 14 to 48 months in prison. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge ordered a 14-to-48-month prison sentence Wednesday for a professional poker player who authorities said threatened a Family Court judge and a World Poker Tour executive.

“I am extremely concerned by your prior history, by your repetitive behavior,” District Judge Monica Trujillo said. “I do understand rehabilitation. However, it’s clear to the court that even when you had help and you had the required counseling, that for some reason … if something doesn’t go your way, that you continue to harass people and you continue to even violate multiple times prior orders.”

Jordan Cristos, 38, pleaded guilty in September to a count of attempted stalking with use of internet or electronic communication.

He entered what’s known as an Alford plea, meaning he admitted only that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. A charging document attached to his guilty plea lists the victims as Regina McConnell “and/or” Adam Pliska.

McConnell was the judge overseeing a child custody case involving Cristos. Pliska is the chief executive of the World Poker Tour.

Prosecutors said in the plea agreement that they would not oppose probation with a condition of 180 days in jail. They also agreed to dismiss another stalking case pending against Cristos.

Although Cristos stipulated to have the charge treated as a felony, prosecutors said that if he successfully completes probation, they would not oppose Cristos withdrawing his plea and admitting to a gross misdemeanor charge of attempted stalking.

Cristos is currently in Clark County Detention Center custody.

“I’m very sorry for my behavior and what’s happened in the past, and I promise it will never happen again,” Cristos told Trujillo.

Deputy Public Defender Cherae Muije argued that Cristos already had been punished by being away from his sons and in custody for 126 days.

“This has affected him greatly,” she said.

Prosecutor Laura Rose raised concerns that Cristos had violated a court order before the sentencing.

Rose said that in a prior case involving an alleged violation of a domestic violence protective order, Cristos was told not to contact her.

Despite that order, she said, “This morning, I received an email from Mr. Cristos that was entitled ‘Wrongfully Incarcerated,’ with his Family Court documents attached.”

Muije said she objected to “everything the state has brought forth.”

She said she believes Cristos had asked someone out of custody to forward an email to her that was previously sent to the prosecutor.

“However, this person who was out of custody seems to have gone somewhat rogue, I’ll say, and sent emails to Ms. Rose, sent emails to the other (court) departments, as well as sending emails to me,” Muije told the judge.

Trujillo said the issue was relevant to her sentencing decision.

