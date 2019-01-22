Las Vegas prosecutors drop Stefany Miley’s domestic battery charge

Las Vegas prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery against Clark County District Judge Stefany Miley on Tuesday, her attorney said.

Judge Stefany A. Miley during Thomas Randolph's trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 29, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miley had been expected to appear in Municipal Court on Tuesday afternoon in connection with her arrest Dec. 22. But criminal defense lawyer David Chesnoff said city prosecutors did not have jurisdiction in the case.

“We’re pleased the matter was dismissed today,” Chesnoff said.

Miley, 48, was charged after her son said the two quarreled about his driving on Charleston Boulevard while inside her gray, four-door 2017 Lexus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

