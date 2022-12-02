57°F
Courts

Las Vegas Strip stabbing spree suspect won’t face trial

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2022 - 10:15 am
 
Yoni Barrios appears in court during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Oct. 11 ...
Yoni Barrios appears in court during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, was found incompetent to face charges during a court hearing Friday.

District Judge Christy Craig said two state psychiatrists found that 32-year-old Yoni Barrios was unable to understand court proceedings or stand trial. He was ordered to be sent to a state psychiatric hospital until he is deemed competent to face charges in connection with the Oct. 6 attack outside Wynn Las Vegas.

Barrios did not appear in court on Friday because he refused to be transported from the Clark County Detention Center.

He is accused of stabbing multiple people, including several women posing as showgirls. He told police that he wanted to “let the anger” out because he felt that people were laughing at him for wanting to take pictures with the women, according to his arrest report.

Maris DiGiovanni, 30, of Las Vegas, and Brent Hallett, 47, of Alberta, Canada, died from their stab wounds.

Barrios has been charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder in connection with the attack. Following an October court hearing, public defender Scott Coffee said Barrios has a history of contact with mental health care providers and being prescribed psychiatric medication.

The defendant remained in custody on Friday without bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

