Las Vegas teen admits to fatal DUI charge for crash that killed 10-year-old

The teen’s attorney said he was agreeing to a three- to 15-year prison sentence. The victim’s family called that range unfair.

Henrry Norberto, a teen driver in a wrong-way crash that killed a 10-year-old, appears in court during a guilty plea hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henrry Norberto, a teen driver in a wrong-way crash that killed a 10-year-old, is led into a courtroom as his attorney Ryan Helmick looks on during a guilty plea hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henrry Norberto, a teen driver in a wrong-way crash that killed a 10-year-old, listens to his attorney Ryan Helmick as he appears in court during a guilty plea hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henrry Norberto, a teen driver in a wrong-way crash that killed a 10-year-old, is led into a courtroom during a guilty plea hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A teen pleaded guilty Monday to a fatal DUI charge, admitting that he killed a 10-year-old boy last year in a wrong-way crash.

Henrry Norberto, 17, was driving a Ford pick-up truck on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in June when he struck another truck, which contained Brandon Martinez and his father Glenn Martinez.

Brandon, who was 10, died at the scene.

Defense attorney Ryan Helmick said Norberto and prosecutors agreed that he would serve three- to 15-years in prison.

The victim’s parents said after court that they did not think that sentence was fair.

“It’s horrible, knowing that we will never see, hear, hold our son again and he won’t be able to do all the things he loved, but Henrry will get a second chance,” said Brandon’s mother Amy Davila.

Deputy District Attorney Sammy Lamb said prosecutors were limited by state law, which specifies a range of two- to 20-years in prison for Norberto’s crime.

That range “will never be enough for the loss of a 10-year-old,” Lamb said. “Considering that the defendant was 17-years-old at the time of the incident, three- to 15 is also going to ruin his life.”

She added: “The victim’s family was part of the process throughout and it’s unfortunate that the state’s hands are tied.”

Davila said her family was informed of the prospective sentence, but did not agree to it.

Tests showed Norberto’s blood was nearly seven times the legal limit for Delta-9-THC, the main mind-altering chemical in marijuana. In Nevada, the legal limit for Delta-9-THC is two nanograms per milliliter, but Norberto’s blood tested at 13.7 nanograms per milliliter. Court papers said he was also twice the legal alcohol limit.

Court records indicated that he had a history of marijuana-related offenses, driving without a license and being expelled from multiple schools for behavioral problems. A certification order said he appeared to have “an antisocial attitude.”

Norberto told the judge he had a tenth grade education.

Davila said her son, who wanted to be an engineer, “had a very bright future.”

Glenn Martinez said at the time of the crash, he was heading north on I-15. He and his son were on the way to Moapa to buy fireworks, he said.

“He always had a lot of questions,” he said of Brandon. “He wanted to know about everything, why things worked the way they worked.”

The fifth grader was school president at Myrtle Tate Elementary School, according to his mother, and had won a chess tournament. He was looking forward to sixth grade and being a middle schooler, she said.

Norberto’s sentencing is scheduled for March 16.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.