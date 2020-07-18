93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Courts

Las Vegas trial over ‘world war weed’ begins despite pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2020 - 10:09 pm
 

Some of Nevada’s most high-profile attorneys launched into opening statements Friday during a trial over marijuana dispensary licenses that could take months or come to an screeching halt within days.

The lawsuit filed by companies that accused state tax officials of failing to disclose how they picked 61 winners from a pool of 462 applicants for new pot shops in late 2018 has worked its way through the court system for more than a year with those conditional licenses on hold.

And just before the trial started, William Kemp, who represents the parent company of Planet 13, which was denied a new license, told District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez that several of the companies at odds were a “smidge” away from a settlement.

Because of the continuing pandemic and because the legal dispute involves so many companies vying for a finite number of opportunities to open a new, potentially multimillion-dollar business, the trial was moved to a makeshift courtroom at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

‘This wasn’t fair’

Kemp bounced in and out of the courtroom with fellow lawyers, trying to hammer out a deal, as former Nevada Secretary of State Ross Miller offered his opening statement.

Also representing a company denied a new license, Miller compared the state’s budding marijuana industry to the start of its gambling economy and accused the Taxation Department of manipulating the pot licensing process.

“This wasn’t fair. It wasn’t right,” he said. “This is what the state is about at the end of the day. This is about who we are, when the world is looking. … That’s why we’re here and we want the resolution we’ve asked for. … Now we’re stuck in world war weed, trying to get to the bottom of the truth.”

More than 40 masked lawyers, along with court staff and observers, lined socially distanced tables and chairs inside the nearly 17,000-square-foot space.

The judge asked the attorneys to wipe down the lectern with disinfectant before each statement.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s criteria for Phase Two of the coronavirus pandemic recovery plan states that public and private gatherings should be limited to no more than 50 people, but it also carves out an exception for events “providing essential services to the public.”

Earlier in the morning, Theodore Parker, who represents Nevada Wellness Center, sent a letter to Gonzalez and her staff, saying he had recently been exposed to someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and would be undergoing a test “out of an abundance of caution.”

He did not write in the letter whether he would receive the test at the University Medical Center COVID-19 testing center, taking in thousands of patients in the same building, just steps away from the stairs leading to where the trial was being held.

Rather than delay the trial while the lawyers negotiated, or wait to determine whether Parker tested positive, the judge pushed forward.

A positive test among those involved in the trial could upend the entire proceeding, where Gonzalez is set to decide the facts rather than a jury.

Court officials have said that they would “determine the appropriate response, including a temporary suspension of the trial if necessary.”

‘No competitor was singled out’

Steve Shevorski, with the Nevada attorney general’s office, which represents the Taxation Department, argued that the licensing selection process was fair.

“No competitor was singled out for harsher or better treatment,” he said. “The rules were rational. How could they be otherwise?”

Dennis Prince, a lawyer for Thrive dispensary, which was granted one of the conditional licenses, pointed to the marijuana industry’s growth in Nevada since recreational cannabis shops opened in 2017.

“This industry is growing and thriving in our state, and it is vital to our economic health,” he told the judge. “This industry is poised for growth. This litigation, sadly, has stunted that growth and slowed the process down. … Don’t do anything to throw out the process. Let this industry continue to regulate itself.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
2
Construction flaw in downtown’s Circa gains fan base
Construction flaw in downtown’s Circa gains fan base
3
OSHA fines 7 Nevada businesses for violating coronavirus safety rules
OSHA fines 7 Nevada businesses for violating coronavirus safety rules
4
Clark County evaluating if more needed to control coronavirus spread
Clark County evaluating if more needed to control coronavirus spread
5
Man accused of stealing $8M in virus relief money, gambling in Las Vegas
Man accused of stealing $8M in virus relief money, gambling in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
MS-13 gang case defendant is Las Vegas restaurant employee - VIDEO
An employee at Hugo's Cellar at the Four Queens in Las Vegas is a defendant in the MS-13 gang case.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest valley - Video
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives an update on a homicide at a home in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide - Video
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at West Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arrests Made In Murder Investigation
Nickolas Vonalst, Monika Gonzalez, and a juvenile were arrested following a murder investigation that began on June 23rd, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/YouTube)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Las Vegas - Video
An individual who police say was brandishing a sword was shot and injured by Las Vegas police, prompting a barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 23. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman steals truck, fires at officer - Video
Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas shot at Henderson Police officers after stealing a truck from a gas station at Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on May 31. She was eventually arrested near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after Nevada Highway Patrol officers jumped a median to ram into the side of the truck. (Henderson Police Department)
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More