Las Vegas Valley teen pleads not guilty to terrorism charges

Joshua Robles told a police officer that he sent a message about beginning lone wolf “operations” against enemies of Allah in Las Vegas into a chat room, according to a report.

Joshua Robles, center, who is facing terrorism-related charges, led into a courtroom during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Joshua Robles, center, who is facing terrorism-related charges, appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas Valley teenager indicted by a Clark County grand jury Friday on terrorism and incendiary device charges pleaded not guilty to all the charges at an initial arraignment hearing Wednesday.

Joshua Robles told a police officer on Nov. 29, 2023, that he sent a message about beginning lone wolf “operations” against enemies of Allah in Las Vegas into a chat room used by supporters of the Islamic State group, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

While searching drawers in Robles’ bedroom on that November day, an officer found items which could be used to construct an explosive device, the report said.

On Aug. 12, a judge found “cause to certify” Robles, who was 17 at the time, “to adult status,” according to a court filing.

After conferring with a public defender on Wednesday, Robles invoked his right to a speedy trial. The court then scheduled Oct. 21 as the start date for Robles’ jury trial.

Arrest report details

On Nov. 28, 2023, authorities received a tip about Robles’ “operations” message, which was sent earlier that day, according to the arrest report.

“I am a supporter of the Islamic State, and I will make sure the Zionists in this city know it,” part of the message said, according to the report. The message also featured a flag used by the Islamic State group.

An officer with Metro’s counterterrorism section wrote in the arrest report the officer was confident that the message’s author “intended to carry out acts of violence against the perceived enemies” of the Islamic State group and its religious doctrine in the Las Vegas Valley.

With the FBI’s help, Metro gathered evidence that indicated Robles was the message’s author, according to the report. Metro determined where Robles lived and would execute a search warrant at his North Las Vegas residence around 2:30 a.m. on November 29, 2023.

In Robles’ bedroom, Metro found five items that could be used to construct an explosive device, including a bag of Christmas lights with the bulbs removed, the report said. Christmas lights with the bulbs removed were used in the explosive devices set off at the 2013 Boston Marathon.

Robles, who was detained at the residence, told an officer in an interview he did not intend to carry out an attack, the report said. Robles said he sent the message to troll its readers, according to the report. Robles also said he knew other members of the chat room were supporters of the Islamic State group.

“He stated he did not intend to carry out an attack, but had made the post as a ‘troll,’ or to provoke an angry or frightened reaction from the reader,” the report said.

The officer who interviewed Robles looked through Robles’ phone in his presence, the arrest report said. The officer saw Islamic State group propaganda on Robles’ phone in the form of photos and videos, including execution videos, the report said.

The grand jury indicted Robles on five incendiary device-related charges and three terrorism-related charges.

