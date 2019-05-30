Las Vegas woman accused of pushing man off bus pleads not guilty

A woman caught on video shoving a 74-year-old man off of a Las Vegas bus pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges related to his death.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, accused of shoving a 74-year-old man off a bus, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bishop was arrested May 6 on a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier, who was pronounced dead on April 23 from complications of blunt force injuries he suffered a month earlier. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cadesha Bishop, 25, accused of shoving a 74-year-old man off a bus, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bishop was arrested May 6 on a murder charge in the death of Serge Fournier, who was pronounced dead on April 23 from complications of blunt force injuries he suffered a month earlier. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cadesha Bishop (LVMPD).

A woman caught on video shoving a 74-year-old man off of a Las Vegas bus pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges related to his death.

Serge Fournier died a month after the March 21 incident from complications he suffered after striking the bus stop concrete, according to prosecutors.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, first faced a murder charge in Fournier’s death, and last week, she also was indicted on one count of abuse of an older/vulnerable person resulting in death and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm of a victim age 60 or older.

A prosecutor called her actions “completely cold and calculated,” saying she and her young son stepped over Fournier as he lay on the ground near Fremont and 13th streets.

Bishop’s lawyers have said she did not intend to kill Fournier, and that she was “deeply saddened” by his death.

Witnesses told police that Bishop yelled profanities at other passengers before Fournier told her, “You need to be nicer to other people.”

At the stop, Fournier grabbed a cart and shuffled past Bishop in an effort to exit. As the door opened, she pushed him in the back, according to the prosecutor.

Police said Fournier landed on his head about 8 feet from the bus, and Bishop walked away without offering help.

Authorities have said Fournier declined medical attention at the time, but he arrived at University Medical Center later that night for treatment, and had suffered multiple fractured ribs.

Fournier died on April 23 after suffering pneumonia that resulted from his injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.