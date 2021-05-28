Las Vegas woman charged with conspiring to export goods to Iran

Federal prosecutors said the woman’s home-based business, Top One Zone LLC, exported electronic and computer components.

(Getty Images)

Federal authorities have charged a Las Vegas woman with conspiring to illegally export goods to Iran.

A news release issued by the U.S. attorney for Nevada said Tina Chen, 47, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury. She is accused of violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations from 2015 to 2019.

The government said her home-based business, Top One Zone LLC, conspired to “buy and export goods from companies in the United States, and then send those goods to individuals in Iran through companies in Hong Kong.” The company exported electronic and computer components.

“Chen concealed the identities of the end users, and she did not have a license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury,” the news release stated.

Chen made an initial appearance Thursday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Koppe. A jury trial is scheduled for July 26.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted.

The case was investigated by the FBI in Las Vegas and the Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.