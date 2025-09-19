Las Vegas woman duct taped on plane after assaulting flight attendant, FBI says

The incident happened on American Airlines flight 2470 from Charlotte to Las Vegas.

An American Airlines jetliner is seen in Denver on Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A woman is accused of assaulting an airline employee on a flight to Las Vegas and causing enough of a disturbance that flight attendants restrained her by using duct tape.

Ketty J. Dilone of Las Vegas faces federal charges after authorities said she assaulted a flight attendant and intimidated other attendants while she was a passenger on American Airlines flight 2470.

The flight originated in the Dominican Republic and landed at Harry Reid International Airport Tuesday after a layover in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A criminal complaint written by an FBI special agent stated that Dilone started “walking down the aisle and yelling” during the flight. About halfway through the flight, the complaint said, Dilone was noticed “recording other passengers and flight attendants.”

She then “started to verbally threaten multiple flight attendants,” the complaint alleged.

Because of her behavior, Dilone was “restrained in her seat with flex cuffs around her wrists and her seat belt.” A flight attendant also “taped Dilone’s torso utilizing duct tape.”

After kicking one attendant, Dilone’s legs were restrained with duct tape as well, the complaint said.

After the planed landed in Las Vegas, Dilone was arrested by FBI agents and transported to the Henderson Detention Center.

Dilone was charged with one count of interference with a flight crew and one count of assault by striking, beating or wounding. Dilone made her first court appearance on the charges in Las Vegas on Thursday.

