Las Vegas woman facing charges in Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot

A Las Vegas woman was arrested Thursday for her alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riot after the 2020 presidential election.

According to the criminal complaint, Christine Barrello entered the Capitol through a window and then through the west side of the building what is often referred to as the Senate Wing Door.

According to the criminal complaint, about 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, Christine Barrello (circled) walked south into the Rotunda. She walked toward the center of the Rotuna and stood there for several moments.

According to the criminal complaint, Christine Barrello continued through Statuary Hall into the Statuary Hall Connector. At approximately 2:28 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, Barrello came upon police.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Christine Barrello was present inside the restricted U.S. Capitol building and grounds without authorization. At approximately 2:23 p.m., Barrello entered the U.S. Capitol building through a window on the second floor on the west side of the building near what is often referred to as the Senate Wing Door.

The criminal complaint claims that Christine Barrello (circled) walked through the Rotunda through the south door, pausing only momentarily, on Jan. 6, 2021. The complaint says she spent about 30 minutes inside the Capitol.

Christine Barrello is facing one federal count each of entering restricted grounds, disorderly conduct on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and protesting in a Capitol building, according to her criminal complaint.

The FBI alleges that on Jan. 6, 2021, Barrello entered the Capitol through a second-story window and remained inside for about 30 minutes.

Surveillance cameras captured Barrello making her way through multiple areas, including the Rotunda, Statuary Hall and the Crypt, according to the complaint. The complaint doesn’t allege that she committed violent crimes inside the building.

Afterwards, she hung out at the grounds outside of the federal building, the complaint said.

Authorities interviewed Barrello in March 2021 when she confirmed she’d been in Washington D.C, according to the complaint, which noted that her phone pinged her in and around the Capitol.

The FBI began surveilling Barrello this January, and spoke to her neighbors who couldn’t confirm she was the person in the photos they were shown.

The deadly riot blamed on supporters of then-President Donald Trump occurred while lawmakers were certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election win.

Hundreds of alleged rioters have been arrested throughout the U.S., including in Nevada.

Barrello has since been released from custody under the condition that she stays out of trouble, court records show.

Her case was filed in the District of Columbia, where she’s next due in court May 23, records show.

