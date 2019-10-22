Las Vegas woman gets prison term after watch ties her to homicide

A Las Vegas woman has been ordered to serve 18 years to life in prison in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a car in January 2018.

Ronneka Ann Guidry (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ronneka Ann Guidry, 31, was found guilty at a trial in August of second-degree murder in the death of Eduardo Gaiolli de Sanchez Osorio early last year. Jurors also convicted Guidry of robbery, grand larceny and failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving death.

District Judge Cristina Silva handed down Guidry’s sentence Friday, court records indicate.

Court documents indicated that Osorio’s missing watch led authorities to identify Guidry as the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz that struck the 21-year-old Brazilian native near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in January 2018.

Guidry told detectives that she gave Osorio a ride in her Mercedes and dropped him off in a parking lot after a quarrel.

Osorio’s father contacted investigators asking for his son’s passport to help make funeral arrangements, according to police records. He also asked about the Rolex he gave his son for his 18th birthday.

Neither the hospital nor the coroner’s office had seen the watch.

Guidry’s phone had a photo of a watch matching the Rolex’s description that was taken about a half-hour after Osorio was injured, according to police records. She had shipped a package to Florida hours after hitting Osorio with the car, according to the police report.

