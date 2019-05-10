Las Vegas woman indicted on murder charge in stabbing of son

Prosecutors say Cristina Guadalupe Moya fatally stabbed her 2-year-old son as an act of revenge against the boy’s father, who had just broken up with her.

Cristina Moya (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 21-year-old woman who prosecutors said fatally stabbed her 2-year-old son in revenge against the boy’s father was indicted Friday.

Chief Judge Linda Bell ordered Cristina Guadalupe Moya held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors said Moya gave the boy, Martin Velazquez, a full bottle of Motrin, in the hope that he would pass out, but when he did not, she smothered him until he was unconscious.

She tested at least four different knives before stabbing the boy to death in late February, Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal told the judge.

The prosecutor said the boy’s father had recently broken up with Moya, and she later told authorities she “decided to kill her 2-year-old son in order to get back at the father.”

Police said at the time that Moya turned the weapon used to kill the boy on herself in a south-central Las Vegas home.

A cousin of the woman had requested a police check because Moya hadn’t left a bedroom at the home in the 8600 block of Manalang Road since the previous night, Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives said at the time. The boy’s grandfather was called to the home, near East Pebble Road and Pollock Drive, and he kicked in the door, police said.

Inside, the boy was found dead and the woman was suffering from apparently self-inflicted stab wounds.

Moya was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and later released.

The woman’s cousin told investigators that she had been “very depressed” and had “not been herself” since giving birth to the boy, her only child, according to police.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.