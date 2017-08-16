Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to throwing kids from window

A 37-year-old mother pleaded guilty but mentally ill Wednesday to a child abuse charge for hurling her two young children out a second-story window.

A 37-year-old mother pleaded guilty but mentally ill Wednesday to a child abuse charge for hurling her two young children out a second-story window of her Las Vegas home.

Luz Ibarra faces two to 20 years behind bars at an October sentencing, but her attorney, Ben Nadig, said he planned to ask for probation.

Even if she gets probation, Ibarra is likely to be deported to Mexico. Ibarra is not a U.S. citizen, but had been undergoing immigration proceedings around the time of her June 2014 arrest, Nadig said.

Authorities said Ibarra jumped out of the window of her northeast valley home after tossing her 2-year-old daughter and 6-month old son through the window.

At the time, Ibarra’s relatives reported “tremendous change” about her after the birth of her youngest child, according to one of her previous lawyers.

Ibarra had refused psychiatric treatment and stopped taking prescribed antidepressants just before the attempted murder-suicide, according to a Las Vegas police arrest report.

Ibarra’s daughter suffered multiple facial fractures and cuts and exhibited an altered mental state from a concussion.

Her son suffered a depressed skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and two fractures in his lower legs.

Ibarra suffered a broken pelvis.

