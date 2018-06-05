Las Vegas woman sent to prison for abusing adopted children

A Las Vegas woman was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison Tuesday for imposing years of torture on her three adopted children.

Janet Solander, convicted of abusing her adopted children, listens to closing arguments from her attorney Caitlyn McAmis at the Regional Justice center in Las Vegas on Monday, March 12, 2018. Jurors convicted Solander of all charges Tuesday. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Janet Solander, center, convicted of abusing her adopted children, is handcuffed and led out of the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. At right is defense attorney Kristina Wildeveld. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Janet Solander, 57, was convicted by a jury in March of 46 counts that include child abuse, neglect or endangerment with substantial bodily harm; sexual assault with a minor under 14; and assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors said Solander, who authored a book that was critical of Child Protective Services, engaged in nearly three years of continual abuse when the adopted girls were ages 9 through 12.

She forced the girls to sleep on hard floors, sit on paint buckets and stand in trash bags for hours. She smacked them with a paint stir stick, slammed one girl’s head into a counter and burned another with hot water, according to trial testimony.

Solander, wearing a blue jail jumpsuit, appeared at her sentencing hearing in a wheelchair and said she would fight her sentence.

Her husband, Dwight, pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse with substantial bodily harm and was ordered to serve three to 10 years behind bars. One of Janet Solander’s biological daughters, Danielle Hinton, was given probation for her role in the abuse.

