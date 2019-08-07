Las Vegas woman sentenced for fatally stabbing 2-year-old son

A Las Vegas woman was sentenced Wednesday for fatally stabbing her 2-year-old son. The crime occurred in February.

Cristina Moya (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas woman was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing her 2-year-old son.

Cristina Guadalupe Moya, 21, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder in the death of Martin Velazquez.

Prosecutors said Moya gave the boy a full bottle of Motrin, in the hope that he would pass out before she smothered him until he was unconscious.

She then tested at least four different knives before slicing the boy’s wrists in late February and turning the knife on herself, prosecutors said.

Moya and the boy’s father had recently separated, and she was distraught and decided to take her own life, according to prosecutors. She later told police, “Martin needs to be with me forever.”

A cousin of Moya’s had requested a police check because she hadn’t left a bedroom at the home in the 8600 block of Manalang Road since the previous night, Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives said at the time.

