Lawsuit alleges top baby foods have high levels of toxic metals

A group of local parents are suing four baby food manufacturers after a congressional report released last month found their products are tainted with high levels of toxic metals.

Filed in Clark County District Court this week, the lawsuit alleges that Beech-Nut Nutrition Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Gerber Products Co. Inc. and Nurture Inc. all sell baby food that contains high levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury.

According to the congressional report released Feb. 4 by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, the four toxic metals have been classified by the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization as “dangerous to human health.”

The congressional report also states that “even low levels of exposure can cause serious and often irreversible damage to brain development,” and notes that babies and children “are most vulnerable to their neurotoxic effects.”

“Defendants knew that the presence of toxic heavy metals in their baby food products was a material fact to consumers, yet omitted and concealed that fact from consumers,” the complaint alleges.

Had the families suing known how much toxic metal the food products contained, they would not have purchased them, the complaint argues.

Local grocery stores Mariana’s Supermarkets, La Bonita Grocery and Meat Market are also named as defendants in the suit, which alleges that they sold the food in question.

Law firms Eglet Adams and Kemp Jones are representing the seven children and their parents or guardians listed as plaintiffs. Attorneys are expected to hold a news conference on the filing at 11 a.m.

Similar lawsuits have been filed in states including California, New York, Illinois, Idaho, Wyoming, Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey since the congressional report was released.

The FDA’s maximum level of arsenic in bottled water is 10 parts per billion, but food from the four companies contained between about 90 and 913 ppb of arsenic, according to the complaint, which sites the congressional report.

The FDA’s maximum level of lead in bottled water is 5 ppb, but Gerber baby food contained about 48 ppb of lead and Beech-Nut baby food contained as much as 886 ppb, according to the complaint.

The local families are seeking medical damages, compensatory damages and punitive damages.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.