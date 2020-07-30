Lawsuit: Child sexually assaulted in Nye County psychiatric facility

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of an 11-year-old and the child’s guardian, says the repeated attacks occurred at the Never Give Up Youth Healing Center in Amargosa Valley.

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a child who was allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted by a teen at a youth psychiatric facility in Nye County.

The lawsuit was filed last week by Battle Born Injury Lawyers in the Fifth Judicial District Court in Nye County on behalf of an anonymous 11-year-old and the child’s guardian. It names the Never Give Up Youth Healing Center in Amargosa Valley and New Benchmark LLC as defendants.

The center describes itself online as a psychiatric residential treatment facility licensed by the state of Nevada. It says it serves youths from 8 to 17.

The lawsuit states the accuser in the case was staying at the facility in 2019 when repeatedly sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old resident. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages.

A phone message left with Never Give Up Youth Healing Center was not immediately returned. Court records do not list an attorney for the center.

The lawsuit states the guardian for the accuser contacted Las Vegas police about the matter. However, it was not clear if a law enforcement investigation was carried out in the case. A request for comment from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, which is not handling the investigation, was pending Thursday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.