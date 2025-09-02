Lawsuit filed over worker killed in 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix construction

A wrongful death lawsuit alleges negligence in the death of a steelworker who was injured as crews constructed grandstands for the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

2 indicted in Las Vegas home invasion scheme involving over $1M in property

Telles petitions for murder conviction to be overturned

A construction worker jumps to secure his safety harness at the Formula 1 construction site at the Fountains of Bellagio, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A wrongful death lawsuit alleges negligence in the death of a steelworker who was injured as his crew constructed grandstands for the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The suit, filed Friday on behalf of Tizoc Antonio’s family, names multiple companies as defendants, including Bellagio, LLC, and its parent company, MGM Resorts International.

Evolution Power Tools, LLC, which manufactured the saw the suit said killed the 37-year-old, also was named as a defendant.

Antonio was injured on Sept. 23, 2023 at the Fountains of Bellagio as he and his crew were making a 1/4 inch cut to aluminum decking to fit around a column, the suit said.

As Antonio tried to “disengage” the saw after it “caught the aluminum column,” the blade lacerated his neck, the complaint said.

The suit alleges that the saw “was not designed and/or manufactured with an kickback stop, or kickback safety stop.”

The Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled the death an accident, said Antonio died from an incised wound of the neck.

“As a direct and proximate result of the defect(s) and failure to warn of said defect(s), Decedent Tizoc sustained catastrophic bodily injury trauma and suffered before his his untimely passing,” the suit said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was dispatched to investigate the accident. Documents outlining the probe’s findings were not immediately available Monday.

Leading up to the November race, contracts between the companies stressed that “time is of the essence,” according to the suit.

MGM International and Evolution Power Tools could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Antonio was a member of the Ironworkers Local 433 union, the suit said.

A man who trained workers the day of the accident, World Wide Safety, Standard Steel, LLC, Bcore Paradise, LLC, RSO Corporation, and Carma Group, LLC, also were named in the lawsuit.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.