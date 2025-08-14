Lawsuit: Henderson Buddhist temple failed to pay for construction services

A local construction company has sued a Thai Buddhist temple in Henderson and is accusing it of failing to pay for contracted services.

An exterior view of the Wat Nevada Dhammaram temple on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Henderson. According to a six-page complaint filed in District Court, Henderson-based TWC Construction, Inc., alleges the Wat Nevada Dhammaram temple — located at 12970 Gilespie St. — has repeatedly failed to issue payment stemming from a Sept. 8, 2023, work agreement. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

According to a six-page complaint filed Thursday in District Court, Henderson-based TWC Construction, Inc., alleges the Wat Nevada Dhammaram temple — located at 12970 Gilespie St. — has repeatedly failed to issue payment stemming from a Sept. 8, 2023, work agreement to add the installations. The complaint states TWC recorded a notice of lien against the temple Feb. 28 for more than $200,000, and an amended lien recorded July 23 sought more than $2.7 million.

The temple is accused of acting in bad faith and breaching its contract with TWC Construction, according to the complaint, with the company maintaining it has performed all of its obligations under the work agreement. Although TWC Construction “timely and diligently” performed work consistent with its agreement with the temple, it eventually stopped all work on the project over Wat Nevada’s failure to pay, the suit states.

Court records show summons were issued Aug. 7, but the online case file does not list attorneys representing Wat Nevada Dhammaram, which secretary of state records list as a domestic nonprofit corporation. Attempts to contact Janti Kearsing, listed in documents as the temple’s president and secretary, as well as other representatives, were not successful.

Attorney Michael Infuso of Greene Infuso LLP, one of the attorneys representing TWC Construction in the suit, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a statement that TWC remains willing to work with defendants to reach an “amicable” resolution. The lawsuit was largely filed in accordance with the state’s lien laws and will allow TWC to continue pursuing foreclosure, if needed, Infuso said.

“As is readily apparent from the complaint, this is a straightforward collection matter,” Infuso said via email. “What may not be apparent from the complaint is that TWC has been extremely cooperative with defendant and waited a very long time before taking action.”

