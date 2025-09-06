Lawsuit: Woman shot by security guard while leaving restaurant

A Clark County woman said she was shot by a restaurant security officer in 2024, resulting in “serious bodily injuries,” according to a recently filed lawsuit.

A Clark County woman said she was shot by a Las Vegas restaurant security officer in 2024 while leaving the premises, resulting in “serious bodily injuries,” according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in District Court.

According to the nine-page complaint filed by attorneys Jacob S. Smith and David Gluth, Stephanie Rosales Canales was leaving El Rincon de los Remedios Mexican restaurant on March 23, 2024, when she was struck in the right leg from a round discharged by Yan Luis Garcia Lora, an employee of the Lora Security Company.

The lawsuit accuses El Rincon de los Remedios, its parent company Lozada Corporation Inc., as well as Lora and the Lora Security Company of negligence, and is seeking damages in excess of $45,000.

Smith declined comment via email.

A representative who answered the phone for the number listed on a business website for Lora, who is listed in Nevada Secretary of State records as the security company’s managing member, declined comment. Attempts to reach the restaurant and Lozada Corporation for comment were unsuccessful.

The online case overview did not list attorneys for any of the defendants.

The complaint states Lora “caused it (the firearm) to fire” and struck Rosales Canales while she and a friend “exited El Rincon De Los Remedios restaurant and stood out front of the restaurant waiting for their rideshare to arrive.”

The complaint does not explain what caused Lora’s gun to go off. The suit also accused Lozada of failing to protect patrons and failing to conduct a “reasonable investigation” into Lora’s qualifications.

A review of Lora’s business website shows the company offers security services for residential, commercial and personal purposes, in addition to mobile patrol security.

The “negligence, carelessness and recklessness” of the defendants caused the injured Rosales Canales to lose income and earning capacity as well as a “significant deterioration in her enjoyment of life and lifestyle,” the complaint alleged. The incident has also left her with medical bills and injuries — some the suit says may be permanent or disabling in nature — along with other expenses, according to the complaint.

