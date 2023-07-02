Lawsuit: Woman trapped in burning group home because of negligence

Trennisia Nilon, 50, died after being pulled from a North Las Vegas home in June 2021.

(Getty Images)

A 50-year-old woman died after she was stuck inside a burning North Las Vegas group home that was in violation of building and fire codes, according to a lawsuit filed in Clark County.

Trennisia Nilon was living at 1909 Hart Ave., near West Lake Mead and North Martin Luther King boulevards, on June 26, 2021, when fireworks struck the home’s roof and started a fire.

She became trapped inside and was later found unconscious by emergency crews who took her to University Medical Center, where she died. Two Las Vegas police officers also were injured in the fire.

The wrongful death suit filed in District Court last week stated that the home was a boarding facility for immigrants and low-income residents.

The complaint alleged that the condition of the home trapped Nilon inside and that property management should have known the home was out of compliance with building and fire codes.

Kris Helmick, an attorney representing Nilon’s family, declined to comment on the allegations.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Nilon, who had a mental impairment, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Her death was ruled an accident.

Shawna Cuff, Miguel Huerta and Marisa Martinez-Diaz were named as defendants along with two businesses “of unknown origin.” The defendants could not be reached for comment.

The lawsuit alleged negligence, wrongful death and neglect of a vulnerable person.

Five people were displaced in the fire, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department, and the damage was estimated to be $150,000.

