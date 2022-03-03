Lawyer for Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend wants medical records sealed

The girlfriend of former Raiders player Henry Ruggs is asking a judge to prevent the release of her medical records related to the alleged fatal DUI crash.

Peter Christiansen, a lawyer for former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend, Rudy Washington, addresses the media at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The girlfriend of former Raiders player Henry Ruggs is asking a judge to prevent the release of her medical records related to the alleged fatal DUI crash in which he is charged.

“For protected health information about a suspected victim of a crime to be disclosed to law enforcement, the victim must agree to the disclosure,” wrote Peter Christiansen, the attorney for Kiara Jenai Kilgo-Washington, who also goes by Rudy Washington. “Kiara maintains her objection to the disclosure of any and all her protected health information.”

In January, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ruled that prosecutors could access Washington’s medical records, reversing a decision from Justice of the Peace Robert Walsh to block their release.

“The problem is the ruling really is clearly erroneous,” Zimmerman said during a January hearing.

In a petition filed Wednesday, Christiansen asked for a ruling from a District Court judge to say that Zimmerman “abused her discretion because the Order is a clearly erroneous interpretation and application of applicable law.”

Washington is not facing any charges related to the Nov. 2 crash, but prosecutors have said they are trying to prove that she suffered substantial bodily harm in the crash.

Ruggs, 22, has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and injured Washington.

He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence, court records show. Authorities have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.

Ruggs was reportedly driving 156 mph seconds before the fiery predawn crash. Prosecutors have said his blood alcohol level after the crash was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

Christiansen has argued that because Washington is not facing any charges, releasing her medical information without her consent would violate doctor-patient privilege.

After Ruggs’ first court appearance on Nov. 3, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was told that Ruggs had suffered leg injuries and that Washington had suffered a “significant” wrist injury.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.