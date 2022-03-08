Lawyers for NFL star Alvin Kamara appear in court on his behalf

Attorneys for Alvin Kamara and three others told a judge they were waiting on prosecutors to provide them with surveillance footage of a Feb. 5 brawl at The Cromwell.

NFC running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints (41) runs during Pro Bowl NFL football practice on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) cuts up field past Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lawyers for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two others were arrested in connection with a Feb. 5 brawl at The Cromwell.

According to an arrest report, Kamara, who was questioned and arrested at Allegiant Stadium after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl, said he punched a man who was running away. Kamara told police he thought the man had done something to someone in his group.

Police said the footage did not show the man running away, but rather being attacked by Kamara and four other men.

The victim told police that when an elevator door opened, Kamara stopped him from entering by putting his hand on the victim’s chest, the report stated. When the man pushed Kamara’s hand away, Kamara shoved him.

Attorneys for the four defendants told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia on Tuesday that they were waiting on prosecutors to provide them with surveillance footage of the altercation. The defendants did not appear with their attorneys.

In addition to Kamara and Lammons, police arrested Percy Harris and Darrin Young. According to the report, surveillance video showed approximately that Kamara punched the victim eight times, Lammons punched him once and stomped on him three times, Harris stomped on him 16 times, and Young stomped on him four times.

The four men all face a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery, court records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.