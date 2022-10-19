Legal battle continues over Jeff German’s personal devices

A hearing took place Wednesday morning in the legal battle over the seized personal devices of slain investigative reporter Jeff German.

Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German on June 2, 2021, on the Las Vegas Strip. German was fatally stabbed last month. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A court hearing took place Wednesday morning in the legal battle over the seized personal devices of slain investigative reporter Jeff German.

Last week, District Judge Susan Johnson granted a preliminary injunction that barred officials from searching the devices, which the Metropolitan Police Department seized while investigating German’s killing.

German, 69, was found dead of stab wounds outside his Las Vegas home on Sept. 3. Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who was the subject of German’s reporting, is accused of fatally stabbing the journalist.

Johnson said she wanted the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which filed a motion requesting the preliminary injunction, to work with Metro, the Clark County district attorney’s office and the Clark County public defender’s office to draft the order’s language specifying what devices police seized from German.

The judge also indicated that she was inclined to establish a special team of “trusted Metro higher-ups” to search through German’s devices, under the supervision of a judge from the Reno area, to prevent information from being leaked from German’s notes or list of sources. Johnson scheduled a status hearing in the case for Wednesday.

The Review-Journal has opposed anyone from Metro, the district attorney’s office or the public defender’s office searching through German’s information, which could reveal confidential sources from articles German wrote about those agencies.

Attorneys representing the newspaper have argued that Metro’s seizure of German’s devices violated Nevada’s shield law and the federal Privacy Protection Act.

Metro attorneys have asserted that searching the devices is necessary to investigate the crime and give Telles a fair trial. Edward Kane, one of Telles’ public defenders, has said he would like to search through the devices for any information on alternate suspects who may have communicated with German.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.