Lincoln County pharmacy manager sentenced for Medicaid fraud

(Thinkstock)

A Lincoln County pharmacy manager was sentenced for Medicaid fraud Friday.

Angela Walker, 45, of Caliente was sentenced to one to three years in prison and ordered to pay restitution of about $1.5 million. She pleaded guilty to insurance and Medicaid fraud for her role in defrauding insurance companies by billing for large amounts of prescriptions that were rarely provided as billed to the patients or prescribed by a physician.

Walker was the pharmacy manager at Meadow Valley Pharmacy in Caliente. Head pharmacist and former Lincoln County Commissioner Adam Katschke was convicted in January for his role in the fraud.

Caliente is about 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s office announced the sentence Friday.

“Between the defendant and the head pharmacist, three million dollars were stolen from Medicaid and insurance companies,” Laxalt said in a statement. “The exploitation of government benefit programs and insurance companies that countless Nevadans rely on will not be tolerated, and suspects will continue to face aggressive investigation and prosecution.”

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.