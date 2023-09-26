Local man convicted in opioid prescription conspiracy

David A. Litwin, 64, was found guilty by a federal jury after an eight-day trial.

Eighty-seven-year-old physician Henri Wetselaar, second from right, leaves the Lloyd George Federal Courthouse Sept. 29, 2011, with his attorney Robert Draskovich, right, after being indicted on charges of conspiring to unlawfully distribute large quantities of the addictive painkiller oxycodone. Wetselaar's assistant, David Litwin, 52, who was also indicted, second from left, walks with his attorney, John Turco, left. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From 2010 to 2018, the rate per 100,000 of the opioid-related deaths decreased 24 percent (16.22, down to 12.2) for Nevada residents. (Getty Images)

A man described by federal prosecutors as a purported medical assistant was convicted of distributing a large amount of illegal prescriptions for opioids.

David A. Litwin, 64, was found guilty by a federal jury Friday after an eight-day trial in Las Vegas, according to a news release issued Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Nevada.

Prosecutors said in the news release that Litwin conspired with a licensed physician and others to sell prescriptions for drugs including oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and Soma to people who had no legitimate medical reason to use the drugs.

Litwin helped operate a medical practice that purported to be a pain specialty center known as the New Amsterdam Medical Group over several years, prosecutors said.

“However, Litwin and his co-conspirators utilized that pain specialty center to sell fake prescriptions to hundreds of people, including multiple individuals who filled the prescriptions in order to sell opioids unlawfully on the secondary market,” the news release said.

According to Review-Journal coverage of Litwin’s legal proceedings through the years, Litwin was alleged to have been the “right-hand man” to Dr. Henri Wetselaar, a 93-year-old Las Vegas pain management practitioner who in 2017 received a 10-year sentence for penning prescriptions with no legitimate medical purpose and for laundering his profits.

The doctor died at home in April 2020 after he was released from prison during an appeal of his conviction.

Litwin was originally sentenced to 20 years in 2017, but his conviction was overturned in 2020 after a federal appeals court ruled that the lower court had erred in dismissing a juror during his trial.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Litwin was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and seven counts of distribution of oxycodone. Sentencing is set for Dec. 21.

