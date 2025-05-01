Man accused in casino slaying, ensuing high-speed chase faces federal charges

A 19-year-old man accused of shooting a man to death on the casino floor at the Aliante, fleeing, and leading police on a high-speed chase across the valley now faces federal charges, court records show.

Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, center, arrives in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, April 1, 2025. After the murder last Thursday, Warmsley led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across the valley, which included three carjackings, that ended on Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, waits to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, April 1, 2025. After the murder last Thursday, Warmsley led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across the valley, which included three carjackings, that ended on Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to court records, federal prosecutors are pursuing two counts of carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of brandishing a firearm, and one count of carjacking against Aerion Warmsley.

He has also been charged with murder in the death of Na’Onche Osborne, as well as 27 other felony counts, including battery, robbery, and kidnapping, following a March 27 crime spree that spanned the Las Vegas valley.

In an unrelated case, Warmsley has also been charged with multiple domestic violence-related crimes from an incident that prosecutors said happened a month before.

A federal indictment filed Tuesday alleges that Warmsley, evading arrest, stole two different Mercedes-Benz vehicles and a Kia SUV using “force, violence and intimidation.”

“While fleeing from the police, the defendant struck two pedestrians with the [Mercedes] vehicle, resulting in serious bodily injury that is, a brain bleed and multiple fractures, causing extreme physical pain to C. C. and multiple fractures, causing extreme physical pain to K. M,” the report read, identifying victims by their initials.

Police had previously stated that the chase, during which Warmsley was traveling at speeds exceeding 105 mph, ended shortly after he struck two people waiting at a bus stop near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway. Both suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalized, police have said.

