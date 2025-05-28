91°F
Man accused in fatal shooting at Las Vegas business appears in court

Kyle Capucci appears in court before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2025 - 10:55 am
 

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a man killed with his own open-carry gun appeared in court Wednesday and will be held without bail, at least for the time being.

Kyle Robert Capucci, 36, faces a count of open murder in connection with the Friday afternoon slaying at the AutoZone at 1201 E. Charleston Blvd. The victim, David Carcamo, 21, had approached Capucci, who was behaving erratically and not wearing pants or shoes, to see if he was all right, according to police.

Capucci appeared before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe for a brief initial appearance hearing.

His attorney, special public defender Sophie Salcedo, did not make a bail argument and Saxe ordered him to be held without bail until a written bail motion is filed.

Attorney Nicholas Wooldridge, who represents the victim’s family, was also in court with Carcamo’s cousin and cousin’s wife.

The killing seems to have no motive, he said. “You got to be crazy to do what he did.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

