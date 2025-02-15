53°F
Courts

Man accused in Tupac Shakur slaying raises possibility of another suspect

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac S ...
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, appears in court during a hearing for a separate battery by a prisoner case at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, left, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip- ...
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, left, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, appears in court with his attorney Carl Arnold during a hearing for a separate battery by a prisoner case at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2025 - 6:39 pm
 

An attorney for the man accused of orchestrating the slaying of hip hop star Tupac Shakur raised the possibility of another suspect in a motion seeking to push back the start date of his client’s trial.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 61, who is charged in connection with the 1996 slaying near the Las Vegas Strip, was scheduled to go to trial in March.

Defense attorney Carl Arnold said in the Friday motion that the trial should be pushed back because a private investigator has identified witnesses with information about Shakur’s death and “document requests have been sent out to the various witnesses and entities to determine the validity of some other cause of death.”

Witnesses will say that Davis was not present at the shooting or even in Las Vegas when it occurred, Arnold said in the motion.

Arnold also alleged in the filing that another person and his team organized the shooting.

“This case involves decades-old allegations, and with every new piece of evidence, it becomes increasingly clear that critical facts have yet to be fully examined,” Arnold said in a statement. “We are actively conducting further investigations, speaking with key witnesses, and ensuring that Mr. Davis receives the fair trial to which he is constitutionally entitled. Given the magnitude of this case, it is imperative that we have adequate time to present a comprehensive defense.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com.


