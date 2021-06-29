Man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend’s father granted bail

A 22-year-old man police have accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s father last week in northeast Las Vegas was granted bail on Tuesday morning.

Carlos Bernardo Cabrera, 22, faces charges of murder, kidnapping, coercion, burglary and two counts of sexual assault, all with a deadly weapon enhancement, according to court records. He was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 53-year-old Carlos Varela, of Las Vegas, on Wednesday at a mobile home near Christy Lane and Lake Mead Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

In a court hearing Tuesday, public defender Sarah Hawkins argued for Cabrera to receive a $25,000 bail and electronic monitoring. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Pro Tem William Jansen granted the 22-year-old a $500,000 bail with house arrest.

Hawkins declined to comment on the case.

Officers were called to the mobile home shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, a woman came outside and told officers that her ex-boyfriend had broken into the home and stabbed her father, Metro has said.

Cabrera then came outside the home and was arrested. Varela was pronounced dead at the scene, police have said.

Further information about Cabrera’s arrest was not immediately available.

He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court again on July 27.

