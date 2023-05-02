64°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

Man accused of killing doctor wife makes court appearance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2023 - 9:51 am
 
Shiva Gummi, left, accused of killing his wife, Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, appears in court at the ...
Shiva Gummi, left, accused of killing his wife, Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man suspected of killing his wife appeared in court for the first time Tuesday morning.

Shiva Gummi, 33, called 911 just after 8:15 a.m. on April 15 to say he fatally stabbed his wife, Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, 28, and that he had stabbed himself repeatedly but wouldn’t die, according to an arrest report released days after the killing.

Gummi, who had previously been hospitalized, entered court Tuesday in a wheelchair and with a large scar on his neck.

Gummi is due back in court May 9, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.

Amsrala, a doctor who graduated from UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine in 2022 had celebrated the end of her first year of residency at University Medical Center with other resident physicians the day before she was killed.

Amsrala was remembered by her fellow physicians for her sarcastic humor and ambitions to work in an ICU.

Gummi is being held without bail on one count of murder.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
2
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
3
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
4
Opinion: Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Opinion: Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
5
‘Ray of light’: Tabatha Tozzi’s death investigated as homicide, police confirm
‘Ray of light’: Tabatha Tozzi’s death investigated as homicide, police confirm
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
‘She’s dead,’ man told 911 operator after killing doctor wife, police say
‘She’s dead,’ man told 911 operator after killing doctor wife, police say
‘Gwen deserved better than this’: Slain Las Vegas doctor remembered
‘Gwen deserved better than this’: Slain Las Vegas doctor remembered
Slain woman was new doctor who graduated from UNLV
Slain woman was new doctor who graduated from UNLV
Suspect in stabbing death has history of assault arrests
Suspect in stabbing death has history of assault arrests
Man killed after fight with roommate
Man killed after fight with roommate
Man jailed in connection with east valley homicide
Man jailed in connection with east valley homicide