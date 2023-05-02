Man accused of killing doctor wife makes court appearance

A man suspected of killing his wife appeared in court for the first time Tuesday morning.

Shiva Gummi, left, accused of killing his wife, Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shiva Gummi, 33, called 911 just after 8:15 a.m. on April 15 to say he fatally stabbed his wife, Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, 28, and that he had stabbed himself repeatedly but wouldn’t die, according to an arrest report released days after the killing.

Gummi, who had previously been hospitalized, entered court Tuesday in a wheelchair and with a large scar on his neck.

Gummi is due back in court May 9, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.

Amsrala, a doctor who graduated from UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine in 2022 had celebrated the end of her first year of residency at University Medical Center with other resident physicians the day before she was killed.

Amsrala was remembered by her fellow physicians for her sarcastic humor and ambitions to work in an ICU.

Gummi is being held without bail on one count of murder.

