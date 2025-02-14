Man accused of killing ex-wife in Strip hotel room makes guilty plea, attorneys say

Fernando Gomez was visiting Las Vegas from Dallas when he called police to report that he had killed his ex-wife, according to Metro.

Retired Metro sergeant accused of massage parlor thefts will serve no time behind bars

Women accused of kidnapping man at Strip resort, stealing over $275K of crypto

A man accused of killing his former wife in a Strip hotel room pleaded guilty to a murder charge Thursday and faces a sentence of 20 years to life in prison, according to attorneys.

Fernando Gomez, 44, was visiting Las Vegas from Dallas in May 2023 when he called police from his room at MGM Grand to report that he had killed his ex-wife, Nydia Lopez-Garcia, and injured himself, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The couple had broken up but continued to see each other, police said he told officers.

Gomez’s plea followed the start of his trial and the testimony of four witnesses, defense attorney Michael Becker said Friday.

“The facts of this case are very tragic,” he said. “This event involved the consumption of a large amount of alcohol. Intoxication was a factor.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Fleck confirmed Gomez’s guilty plea. She and Becker said prosecutors and the defense agreed to a sentence of 20 years to life.

Becker said his client had faced the possibility of a life without parole sentence.

“Nothing will ever explain this senseless tragedy,” Fleck said in a statement. “Nevertheless, the State is pleased the Defendant ultimately took responsibility for taking Nydia’s life and the most important person in the world from her three children.”

Gomez is scheduled to be sentenced on April 2.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.