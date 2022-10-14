Man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer appears in court

During a brief court hearing, a hearing master ordered Tyson Hampton to be held without bail.

Tyson Hampton, who is accused of killing Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai, appears in court for his initial hearing on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks after a court hearing of Tyson Hampton, who is accused of killing Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police officers outside Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Fellow officer Truong Thai, 49, died at the hospital from a gunshot wound after an exchange of gunfire near South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 24-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a veteran Las Vegas police officer made his first court appearance Friday morning.

During the brief hearing, Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer ordered Tyson Hampton to be held without bail, although attorneys will be able to argue at a future court hearing whether he should be granted bail.

Officer Truong Thai, 49, who had been with the Metropolitan Police Department since 1999, was shot while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance about 1 a.m. Thursday near University Center Drive and Flamingo Road, police have said.

Police said that when Thai and another officer arrived in the area, Hampton opened fire, striking Thai and a civilian before driving off.

Thai died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso. Hampton was arrested Thursday near Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road. He suffered minor injuries, police said.

Speaking with reporters following Friday’s court hearing, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Hampton may have only been arrested on a misdemeanor charge if the officer had not been shot.

“That’s why it’s a sad day. It didn’t have to happen,” Wolfson said. “This officer didn’t have to lose his life.”

Wolfson said Hampton’s girlfriend, and then the woman’s mother, called 911 to report the domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. The civilian who was shot was struck in the leg and suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, he said.

“I believe (the injured civilian) was either one of the persons who made the call or was in the car with the people who made the call,” Wolfson said.

Hampton faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, two counts involving the unlawful discharge of a firearm, and one count each of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and domestic battery, court records show.

He was ordered to appear in court again on Tuesday, when prosecutors are expected to file formal charges.

