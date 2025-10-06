80°F
Courts

Man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer found competent

Tyson Hampton, accused of shooting and killing a Las Vegas police officer, appears for a court ...
Tyson Hampton, accused of shooting and killing a Las Vegas police officer, appears for a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2025 - 1:07 pm
 

A man accused in the killing of Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai has been found competent to stand trial, according to court records.

Authorities said Tyson Hampton, 27, shot Thai on October 13, 2022, as the officer responded to a domestic violence call from Hampton’s wife. Thai, who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, later died of his injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center

Hampton faces charges including murder, battery, and unlawful discharge of a firearm, and has undergone multiple competency evaluations since early 2024.

District Judge Christy Craig ruled on Friday that Hampton was “capable of understanding the nature of” his charges and “able to assist counsel” in his defense, court minutes show.

Prosecutors previously expressed concerns that Hampton was “malingering,” or feigning his mental illness, although Craig said that only one of the two doctors who evaluated Hampton noted a “suspicion” that he was exaggerating.

Hampton’s lawyer, Lance Maningo, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal then that his client had a history of mental health issues that had gone untreated. Court records said that Maningo did not challenge Hampton’s competency ruling on Friday.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

