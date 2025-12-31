Man accused of killing parents with baseball bat appears in court

Adrian Bailey, 27, is being held without bail and faces two murder charges. Police said he admitted to killing his parents.

Adrian Bailey, who is accused of killing his mother and father last Saturday, appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man accused of bludgeoning his parents to death made a brief court appearance Wednesday.

Adrian Bailey, 27, was arrested Saturday night after calling police and informing them that he “killed them” without meaning to do so, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they think he used a small metal baseball bat in the slaying of his mother, Kristine Bailey, and father, Roger Bailey.

Adrian Bailey is being held without bail and faces two counts of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

When Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Holly Stoberski asked if prosecutors and the defense were ready to make bail arguments, public defender Anna Clark indicated that defense attorneys would file a written motion for bail.

The defendant confirmed that he had read the criminal complaint filed against him and waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 15 days.

An arrest report stated that when Adrian Bailey made his call to police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, he told the dispatcher to arrest him for his parents’ deaths.

“He apologized and said he could not ‘take it anymore.’ He advised he ‘killed them,’ that there was blood everywhere, and that he did not mean to,” the report said. “(Adrian Bailey) said he had done the ‘unthinkable’ and ‘I killed them.’”

Bailey also asked for police to kill him and said he accidentally killed his father because he had endured abuse, according to Metro. Police said they found him with apparent blood on his hands, feet, nose and clothing.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11.

