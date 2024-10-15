Man accused of killing wife, stepson appears in court, held without bail

Karl Groschen faces two open murder charges for the Friday death of his wife, Anastasiya Groschen, and stepson, Sergei Scoggins.

A Henderson man accused of killing his wife and stepson appeared in court Tuesday and is being held without bail.

Karl Groschen, 41, faces two open murder charges and a child abuse or neglect charge for the Friday death of his wife, 44-year-old Anastasiya Groschen, and stepson, Sergei Scoggins, 20.

Karl Groschen appeared before Pro Tem Justice of the Peace Lee Thomson for an arraignment that only lasted a few minutes. Groschen spoke briefly, confirming he had a copy of the criminal complaint filed against him and had been able to read it. Asked if he understood the charges, he said, “I think so.”

Thomson appointed the public defender’s office to represent Groschen, but Chief Deputy Public Defender Ryan Bashor said Groschen may ultimately be able to afford a private attorney.

Groschen is currently held at the Henderson Detention Center and attorneys did not present bail arguments Tuesday. Bashor said the defense would address Groschen’s custody status in a written motion.

Henderson Police have said they were called to a residence around 6 p.m. Friday after a man called and said, “You need to come here now; there’s a huge crime scene.” The address is redacted in Groschen’s arrest report, but police have said it was in the 300 block of Black Rock Hills Drive.

When officers arrived, Groschen, who held prescription bottles and a drink, told police: “You have to take me; I thought they were trying to kill me,” according to the report.

Officers found Anastasiya Groschen’s body in the garage behind the driver’s seat of a Toyota Prius. Scoggins was in the laundry room. Each victim had suffered about five gunshot wounds.

Karl Groschen’s next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

