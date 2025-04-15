Man accused of lighting Teslas on fire pleads not guilty, judge sets trial

A man accused of lighting Teslas on fire in Las Vegas pleaded not guilty to counts of arson, attempted arson and possession of an unregistered firearm in federal court Tuesday.

Police display photos of Paul Hyon Kim on a television screen during a press conference on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Metro Police Headquarters in Las Vegas in connection with the fires set at a Tesla service center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A man accused of lighting Teslas on fire in Las Vegas pleaded not guilty to counts of arson, attempted arson and possession of an unregistered firearm in federal court Tuesday.

Authorities allege Paul Hyon Kim, 36, vandalized at least five Teslas in the early hours of March 18 at a Tesla service center at 6260 Badura Ave., near South Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. He is accused of shooting a gun inside vehicles and lighting them on fire with Molotov cocktails.

Kim was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury and was previously detained by a judge pending his trial.

During a brief hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts, Kim confirmed he had read the indictment and understood his rights before making his plea.

Albregts set his trial for June 17.

