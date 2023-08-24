92°F
Courts

Man accused of living with dead body must undergo mental evaluation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2023 - 10:41 am
 
George Anthony Bone. (Metropolitan Police Department)
A 31-year-old man accused of killing his roommate and living with her body for more than two months has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

George Bone faces a murder charge in the death of Beverly Ma, 30, who was found dead on July 26 by a family member in a home on the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue, near Eldorado Lane and Lindell Road. According to Bone’s arrest report, he told police that Ma died by suicide, and that he found her dead in early May in a closet in the home.

But police noted inconsistencies in Bone’s story, and evidence from the closet contradicted his claim that Ma died by suicide, police said. He admitted to ordering items from Amazon under her name and texting Ma’s family members from her phone.

Bone told police he left a cooler by the closet to alert him if Ma rose from the dead, according to the arrest report. Her body was discovered when family members went to check on Ma after not hearing from her for some time.

Last week, Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood ordered Bone to undergo a mental health evaluation, so that a state psychiatrist can determine if he is competent enough to stand trial, court records show.

Bone’s public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

He is scheduled to appear for a competency hearing on Sept. 6.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

