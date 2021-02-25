Man accused of mailing powders to gaming commission in New York

A Las Vegas man is charged with mailing envelopes containing “suspicious” white powders to the New York State Gaming Commission, federal authorities said.

Department of Justice sign, Washington, D.C. (AP File)

Brent Carter, 72, is charged in a criminal complaint with conveying false information and hoaxes, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York. The letters were mailed to the gaming commission from April through January.

“Samples from all the white powder and other substances were tested and did not contain hazardous material,” authorities said.

Carter appeared in an Albany courtroom on Wednesday and was released with the understanding that he comply with conditions imposed by the judge.

The investigation was carried out by the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

