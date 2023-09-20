Man accused of mass shooting threat at Golden Knights game faces indictment

A man accused of threatening a mass shooting at a Vegas Golden Knights game was indicted Wednesday on charges including burglary, stalking and making terroristic threats.

Matthew DeSavio, 33, is accused of threatening a mass shooting ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup-winning game at T-Mobile Arena, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 34-year-old man accused of threatening a mass shooting at a Vegas Golden Knights game was indicted Wednesday on stalking, burglary and terrorism charges.

Matthew DeSavio was arrested hours before the Knights’ Stanley Cup-winning game at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, after he threatened a mass shooting on his Facebook page, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. DeSavio initially faced charges of stalking, threatening terrorism and violating a protective order.

He was indicted Wednesday on two counts of violating a temporary protective order, burglary of a business, stalking through electronic communication, aggravated stalking and making threats or conveying false information about an act of terrorism, court records show.

His Facebook post warned the public to prepare for a massacre similar to the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting if the Knights did not beat the Florida Panthers, according to his arrest report. Police said officers were alerted to the threats by three different people, including one who had been stalked by DeSavio for nine years.

While police interviewed one victim at her office, DeSavio allegedly called her, saying “I’ll slit your throat” during the call, the report said. Police arrested DeSavio after he arrived at the victim’s office.

The indictment alleged that during the month leading up to June 13, DeSavio would “engage in a court of conduct… that would cause a reasonable person to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, harassed, or fearful for her immediate safety of the immediate safety of a family or household member.”

The document alleges that DeSavio threatened to slit the woman’s throat and kill her son.

DeSavio is also accused of entering the office of a therapy practice at 2400 N. Tenaya Way “with the intent to commit grand or petit larceny, assault or battery, and/or a felony.”

Police have said DeSavio’s criminal history includes prior charges of terroristic threats, harassment, stalking, violations of protective orders, destruction of property, lewdness and domestic battery, according to the arrest report.

He was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation in June, and was found competent to stand trial last month, court records show. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday without bail.

