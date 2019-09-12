Man accused of plotting Las Vegas synagogue attack indicted

A man authorities said discussed attacking a Las Vegas synagogue has been indicted on a federal weapons charge, court records show.

Conor Climo (LinkedIn)

A man authorities said discussed attacking a Las Vegas synagogue has been indicted on a federal weapons charge, court records show.

Federal agents arrested Conor Climo, 23, in August after bomb-making materials were found in his home.

Prosecutors allege that Climo had been communicating with members of a white supremacist group about plans to attack a local synagogue, an Anti-Defamation League office, and a downtown Las Vegas bar that Climo believed welcomed the LGBTQ community.

According to a criminal complaint, Climo also had discussed those plots with an undercover agent and informant.

A federal grand jury in Las Vegas on Wednesday charged him with possession of an unregistered firearm. He is accused of possessing destructive devices that were not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Climo’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An arraignment in the case is scheduled for next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

Climo Indictment by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd