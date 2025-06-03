Man accused of stabbing mother’s roommate held without bail

He left the apartment, then came back “acting strange,” according to Metro, yelled at the victim and stabbed her repeatedly.

No bail ordered for suspect in fatal Las Vegas stabbing, who may be illegal immigrant

Mason Mireles, a suspect in fatal apartment stabbing, is led out of a courtroom after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother’s roommate faced a judge Tuesday and was held without bail.

Mason Mireles, 34, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department after authorities received a report of a stabbing around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 6900 block of Dunsbach Way.

The victim was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Jodi Grotts, 59.

Mireles appeared in front of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini under heavy security: he had mitts on his hands, was surrounded by multiple officers and was led into the courtroom when his case was called, instead of being seated with other inmates in custody to wait for his hearing.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Anna Clark did not make a bail argument and Chelini said Mireles would continue to be held without bail.

Police said Mireles’ mother had allowed her son to visit before the killing. At one point, he left, then came back “acting strange,” yelled at the victim and stabbed her repeatedly, according to Metro.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 18.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.