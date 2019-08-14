Man accused of trying to extort gambler with Las Vegas sex tape

A man is accused of trying to extort $100,000 from a professional gambler by threatening to release secretly filmed footage of the two having sex in Las Vegas.

(Thinkstock)

A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to extort $100,000 from a professional, high-stakes gambler by threatening to release secretly filmed footage of the two having sex in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas resident Fredi Kazimirsky was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Nevada. The victim, who lives in another state, is not named in court documents.

According to a criminal complaint, filed July 1, Kazimirsky first met the man in a hotel room on the Strip in April or May. The two “consumed alcohol and drugs and had an intimate encounter,” the complaint reads, describing Kazimirsky as a prostitute.

After the encounter, the two kept in touch over texts. In June, they agreed to meet in Las Vegas again, but the plans fell through.

“So let me get this straight,” Kazimirsky texted the man, according to the complaint. “You are not going to meet me?”

In a series of follow-up texts, Kazimirsky revealed to the man that he had secretly used a second phone to film the two having sex during their first encounter. He then threatened to sell the footage to TMZ or a number of porn websites unless the man paid him $100,000 in cash, the complaint alleges.

“I don’t play no games,” another text read.

After contacting the FBI, the man agreed to meet Kazimirsky on June 28 at a hotel east of the Strip, but said he only had $54,000 on hand to pay for the footage. Kazmirsky came anyway, and when he arrived at the hotel room in question, he was taken into custody.

In an interview with FBI agents, according to the complaint, Kazimirsky admitted to sending the texts. He also said he learned the man was “famous” through a Google search, which led him to believe the man could secure the $100,000. Then Kazimirsky said he was joking.

Kazimirsky faces one count of use of a facility of interstate commerce to promote extortion. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A jury trial is scheduled to start Oct. 7.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.